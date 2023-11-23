Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian court fines Google over 'fakes' about Ukraine war

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute

A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google on Thursday 4 million roubles ($44,582) for its failure to delete what the court called fake information about the course of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich,(Reuters)

Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

