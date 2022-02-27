Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report

A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Reuters |

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on Feb. 24.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office, and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

