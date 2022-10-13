Russian drone strikes hit Kyiv's critical infrastructure facilities: Report

Critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes early on Thursday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Volodymyr Zelenskiy's presidential office said on Thursday.

"Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.