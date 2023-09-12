Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / No 'insurmountable problems' in ruble fall: Putin downplays West's sanctions

No 'insurmountable problems' in ruble fall: Putin downplays West's sanctions

AFP |
Sep 12, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Russian Economy: Vladimir Putin has sought to downplay the effects of unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow's economy.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday downplayed the weakening of the Russian ruble, as Moscow shoulders the economic fallout of its dragging offensive in Ukraine and rising inflation.

Russian Economy: Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.(Reuters)

"This issue requires its own painstaking research by the central bank and the Russian government and financial authorities," Putin said at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"But in general I do not think that there are any completely insurmountable problems or difficulties here," he added.

Read more: China's curt response on economy to Joe Biden: ‘Resilient, not collapsed’

Putin has sought to downplay the effects of unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow's economy since deploying his army to Ukraine last year.

The ruble has shed around 30 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, as Moscow grapples with falling export revenues and higher military spending.

Russia has seen a considerable drop in revenues linked to smaller oil and gas sales -- an effect of Western sanctions and EU goals to end its energy dependence on Moscow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP