Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit North Korea in October: Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit North Korea next month, following a rare summit between the two countries’ leaders in September, Yonhap News reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2023.(Getty Images via AFP)

Lavrov will go to the capital Pyongyang in October, Russia’s top diplomat told reporters at a press conference in New York on Saturday, according to Yonhap. The visit follows an agreement between the leaders of the two nations, Yonhap cited Lavrov as saying.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia earlier this month for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in their first meeting in about four years. The US said Pyongyang’s supply of arms to help Moscow’s military action in Ukraine was likely the focus of the talks.

Putin accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea, and so this may be the agenda for Lavrov’s trip, Yonhap said.

During his Russia trip, Kim also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, inspected next-generation missile systems, and toured a factory that makes fighter jets and other aircraft. Kim’s Russia visit was one of his longest abroad since taking power about a decade ago.

The US has for months accused Kim of providing arms and ammunitions to aid Putin’s war, including sending shells and rockets. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations.

