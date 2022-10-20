Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russian jet fired missile in vicinity of British plane over Black sea

Russian jet fired missile in vicinity of British plane over Black sea

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:04 PM IST

UK defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks.(Reuters)
Reuters |

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.

The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP