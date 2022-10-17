Home / World News / Russian logistical issues intensify after Crimea bridge blast: UK

Russian logistical issues intensify after Crimea bridge blast: UK

Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol, UK said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Flame and smoke rise from Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimea.(AP)
Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have become more acute following damage to a key bridge to Crimea on Oct. 8, a British intelligence update said on Monday.

"With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is becoming more important to the sustainability of Russia’s occupation," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian forces in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol in an attempt to compensate for the reduced capacity of the bridge, the update said.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
