Russian man nearly died after drilling his skull to ‘control dreams’: Report

In an outlandish incident, a man in Russia’s Novosibirsk almost escaped his death after he performed a brain surgery on himself using a handheld drill with the aim of controlling his dreams, reported Russia Today. Michael Raduga(Twitter)

The Russian national Michael Raduga, 40, while sharing his ordeal on Twitter, said that he used a household drill on his skull to insert a chip that would allow him to control his dreams.

Raduga further said that he carried out the operation on May 17 after studying hours of YouTube videos on neurosurgery, and experimenting on five sheep, reported Newsweek. However, due to lack of surgical experience, he reported losing nearly a litre of blood during the four-hour surgery and nearly died.

"On May 17, 2023, I performed by myself trepanation, electrode implantation, and electrical stimulation of my brain's motor cortex. I needed it to test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming," he tweeted alongside graphic pictures.

In the photos shared by Raduga, he could be seen holding back the skin on his head using paper clips, and drilling into the back of his skull. He then proceeded to stick a platinum and silicon implant into his brain, which he claimed allowed him to use electricity to trigger certain actions in dreams. He, however, was rushed to the hospital to hospital to have the chip removed.

In another tweet, he could be seen with multiple bandages on his face as well as an X-ray that appeared to show the electrode inside his head.

“Do not repeat! It’s much harder and more dangerous than you might imagine. A four-hour video of the operation clearly demonstrates this,” Raduga told his followers.