Russian missiles kill three in central Ukraine region, says governor

Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Reuters |

Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.

Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

