Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies

Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:51 PM IST

The cause of death of Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov is not specified.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.(Via Reuters)
AFP |

The Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's region of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has died, officials said on Wednesday.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram, calling him a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot." Aksyonov did not specify the cause of the death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP