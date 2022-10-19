Russian-occupied Kherson chief says over 50,000 people to be evacuated: Report

The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that about 50,000-60,000 people would be evacuated to Russia and to the left bank of the Dnipro river, state-run news agency TASS reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Ex Italy PM says Vladimir Putin gifted him this on birthday, with a sweet note

The evacuation is expected to last about six days, TASS quoted the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, as saying.