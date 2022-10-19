Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian-occupied Kherson chief says over 50,000 people to be evacuated: Report

Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The evacuation is expected to last about six days, TASS quoted the Russian-appointed governor as saying.

Russia-Ukraine War: A local man crosses a street with filled bottles of fresh drinking water in Kherson region.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that about 50,000-60,000 people would be evacuated to Russia and to the left bank of the Dnipro river, state-run news agency TASS reported.

The evacuation is expected to last about six days, TASS quoted the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, as saying.

