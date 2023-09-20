Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Russia's Putin accepts Jinping's invitation to visit China in October

Russia's Putin accepts Jinping's invitation to visit China in October

AFP |
Sep 20, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to travel to China in October.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to travel to China in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

"I was pleased to accept the invitation of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China to visit China in October," Putin told Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, according to images distributed by Russian state television.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
invitation october vladimir putin xi jinping
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP