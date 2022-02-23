Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk
World governments have started announcing sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, announced recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent’ countries. The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have taken the lead in slapping sanctions against Moscow.
Meanwhile, an Air India flight, carrying around 240 Indian nationals, landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night, after taking off from the eastern European nation’s capital Kyiv.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 06:57 AM
Explosions heard on Ukraine's frontline
Blasts heard near Ukraine-controlled Shchastya and the self-proclaimed Republic of Luhansk, reports AFP.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 06:12 AM
Indian students' relieved' after arriving in Delhi from Ukraine
The situation is peaceful right now but the tension seems to be building up, feeling good after returning home: Shivam Chaudhary, a student pursuing MBBS in Ukraine.