Home / World News / Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk
Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The US, UK and Canada have taken the lead in announcing sanctions against Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin announcing Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent nations.’
People demonstrate over the Ukraine crisis at the White House in Washington. AFP
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

World governments have started announcing sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, announced recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent’ countries. The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have taken the lead in slapping sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight, carrying around 240 Indian nationals, landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night, after taking off from the eastern European nation’s capital Kyiv.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 23 Feb 2022 06:57 AM

    Explosions heard on Ukraine's frontline

    Blasts heard near Ukraine-controlled Shchastya and the self-proclaimed Republic of Luhansk, reports AFP.

  • Wed, 23 Feb 2022 06:12 AM

    Indian students' relieved' after arriving in Delhi from Ukraine

    The situation is peaceful right now but the tension seems to be building up, feeling good after returning home: Shivam Chaudhary, a student pursuing MBBS in Ukraine.

