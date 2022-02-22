After big Russia move, India to UN: "Safety of citizens in Ukraine top priority"

The safety of over 20,000 citizens - including students - in Ukraine remains a top priority, India told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, as fears of war grow after Russia's big step to officially validate the two breakaway regions. The latest move is being seen as a prelude amid concerns of invasion by Kremlin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said at the UN Security Council Meeting on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The UN Security meeting was called after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent in violation of the 2015 peace plan. He also ordered troops in the region and underlined that the efforts were meant to "maintain peace".

The unprecedented step is also being seen as a dare to the west that has urging Russia to de-escalate tensions after it amassed over 150,000 troops along the Ukraine borders. In first sanctions, the United States has prohibited "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, as the United Nations condemned the Russia move, India said: “More than 20,000 Indian student and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us."

“We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” TS Tirumurti told the United Nations Security Council.