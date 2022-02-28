Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia, reports Reuters
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia, reports Reuters

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
An armored vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, in eastern Ukraine, (AP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day five. Ukraine on Monday claimed that 3,500 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow's onslaught began last week, adding that over 200 soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.

In a significant breakthrough amid war, both the countries have agreed to hold talks on the border of Belarus "without preconditions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:56 AM

    Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russia, imposes travel ban on Putin

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced fresh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Security Council, reports news agency ANI.

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:50 AM

    Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia

    Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, reports Reuters.

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:44 AM

    UN to hold 2 meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The United nation's two major bodies -- the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council -- will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:41 AM

    Chief minister Bhupendra Patel welcomes back nearly 100 students to Gujarat from Ukraine

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:56 AM

    Students express gratitude to Indian authorities after returning from Ukraine

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:45 AM

    Fifth  Operation Ganga flight with 249 Indian evacuees from Ukraine reaches Delhi from Bucharest

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.