Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia, reports Reuters

Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day five. Ukraine on Monday claimed that 3,500 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow's onslaught began last week, adding that over 200 soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.

In a significant breakthrough amid war, both the countries have agreed to hold talks on the border of Belarus "without preconditions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.