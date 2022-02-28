Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia, reports Reuters
Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day five. Ukraine on Monday claimed that 3,500 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow's onslaught began last week, adding that over 200 soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.
In a significant breakthrough amid war, both the countries have agreed to hold talks on the border of Belarus "without preconditions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:56 AM
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russia, imposes travel ban on Putin
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced fresh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Security Council, reports news agency ANI.
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:50 AM
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv cities ahead of talks with Russia
Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, reports Reuters.
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:44 AM
UN to hold 2 meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The United nation's two major bodies -- the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council -- will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:41 AM
Chief minister Bhupendra Patel welcomes back nearly 100 students to Gujarat from Ukraine
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:56 AM
Students express gratitude to Indian authorities after returning from Ukraine
-
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:45 AM
Fifth Operation Ganga flight with 249 Indian evacuees from Ukraine reaches Delhi from Bucharest