Ukraine war LIVE: UK claims one British national killed in war-hit country
It is the 65th day of the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. The Russians struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after the meeting between president Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres.
At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, AP reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings. This comes at a time when a Ukrainian prosecutor identified ten Russian soldiers she accused of atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, one of the war’s major flashpoints that helped galvanize Western support of Ukraine.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 06:20 AM
UK claims British national killed in Ukraine, another missing
The British government says a U.K. national has been killed in Ukraine, and another is missing, AP reported. The Foreign Office confirmed Thursday that it is supporting the family of a British national killed in Ukraine. It also said it was “urgently seeking further information” on another Briton who is missing.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 05:42 AM
1 killed, several injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv
Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening, AP reported. At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, according to rescue officials. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 05:26 AM
11-year-old boy among three injured after Russians strike civilian area in Zaporizhzhia
An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was one of at least three people wounded in what emergency officials are calling the first Russian strike in a residential area of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia since Russia’s invasion began, AP reported.
The city has been a crucial waypoint for tens of thousands of people fleeing the besieged southern port of Mariupol.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 05:17 AM
Biden seeks Congress nod to seize, sell properties of Putin allies
US President Joe Biden is seeking $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine along with new authority from the Congress to seize and sell properties linked to the wealthy allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.