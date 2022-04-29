Ukraine war LIVE: UK claims one British national killed in war-hit country

It is the 65th day of the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. The Russians struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after the meeting between president Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres.

At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, AP reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings. This comes at a time when a Ukrainian prosecutor identified ten Russian soldiers she accused of atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, one of the war’s major flashpoints that helped galvanize Western support of Ukraine.



