Revived by US for Ukraine, 'Lend Lease' act explained. It helped defeat Hitler
Intending to easily export military equipment to Ukraine, which has entered its third month of conflict, the United States Congress has revived the "Lend-Lease” act that helped defeat German dictator Adolf Hitler during the Second World War.
A report by news agency Reuters said that the US Congress passed the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" by 417 to 10 on Thursday, three weeks after it sailed through the Senate with unanimous support.
The Act was cleared the same day when the country’s president Joe Biden asked the Congress to approve $33 billion for Ukraine, including over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition and other military assistance.
The Act will now go to Biden to be signed into a law. "Today the Ukrainian people are standing on the front lines in the fight for democracy and against tyranny, and the US needs to provide them with every possible measure of humanitarian and military aid," Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon said on Thursday as she urged support for the bill.
What is the Lend-Lease act?
> During World War II, the United States began providing significant military supplies and other assistance to its allies in September 1940, though it did not take part in the war until December 1941.
> According to the Office of the Historian, much of this aid was flown to the United Kingdom and other countries that were already at war with Germany and Japan through the program called Lend-Lease.
> Throughout World War II, the United States contracted the Lend-Lease agreements with over 30 countries, dispensing some $50 billion in assistance.
> Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, the act will help those affected by Moscow's attack such as Poland and other eastern European countries as well as Ukraine.
> The Act will also allow the United States government to provide equipment to Ukraine now, with just a technical requirement to pay at some later date, essentially giving it to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.
-
Elon Musk sells 4.4 million Tesla shares worth $3.99 million: Report
Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has reportedly sold 4.1 million of its shares worth $3.68 billion. The findings were reported by Bloomberg, citing Form 4 filings. The report said a fifth filing is expected that could increase the total number of shares further. “Form 4 has been split into five filings to cover all 138 individual transactions that occurred on two consecutive transaction dates,” it said.
-
‘Real magic is only…’: Elon Musk tweets Coca-Cola slogan, breaks the internet
Elon Musk has once again triggered a frenzy with his tweets on beverages giant Coca-Cola, this a day after he tweeted that he would buy the firm and put cocaine in it. On Thursday night, Musk posted two tweets which broke the internet. “@CocaCola Oh hi lol,” his first tweet garnered nearly three lakh likes, was retweeted 24,000 times and had 17,000 replies on it.
-
Elon Musk on 'left, right and center' amid debate over his Twitter takeover
Elon Musk, who was always a prolific Twitter user, seems to have doubled down on his dedication to reach out to his 88.3 million followers after his takeover bid finally came through this week, overcoming a spell of uncertainty. On Thursday, the world's richest person shared a timeline of sorts in a meme to strike a chord with the social media users.
-
Video shows Pak PM delegation being met with 'chor-chor' slogans: Local media
After Pakistan's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, kicked off his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia as the premier of the country, reports have emerged of a group of people chanting unwelcoming slogans for the Sharif-led delegation. The video is said to have emerged from the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina on Thursday. Pakistan's federal minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen in the video among others.
-
New omicron sub-lineages likely to evade vaccines, natural immunity: Scientists
New omicron sublineages, discovered by South African scientists this month, are likely able to evade vaccines and natural immunity from prior infections, the head of gene sequencing units that produced a study on the strains said. The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages appear to be more infectious than the earlier BA.2 lineage, which itself was more infectious than the original omicron variant, Tulio de Oliveira, the head of the institutes, said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics