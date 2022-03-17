Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Reports of major progress in talks ‘wrong,’ says Kremlin
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Reports of major progress in talks ‘wrong,’ says Kremlin

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Cities across Ukraine still face bombardment from Russian forces despite both countries holding six rounds to peace talks.
Rescuers remove debris from a building damaged by shelling in central Kharkiv on March 16, 2022,
Rescuers remove debris from a building damaged by shelling in central Kharkiv on March 16, 2022,(AFP)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Russia continues to attack its full-scale attack on Ukraine as a UN security council meeting over the war will take place on Thursday at the request of six western countries including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). “Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” the UK's UN mission tweeted on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage of the Ukraine war

Cities across Ukraine still face Russian bombardment despite both countries holding six rounds of peace talks to find a political settlement to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress, where he urged Americans to help his country fend off the Russian attack. Zelensky also invited US president Joe Biden to Ukraine.

Also Read| US President Biden announces $800 million worth of defence support to Ukraine

The White House, meanwhile said, that it did not see Moscow take any actions to de-escalate its attack that would suggest progress in talks with Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready to discuss neutral status for its neighbour but would still achieve the goals of its operation, which he said was "going to plan.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2022 06:02 PM IST

    Ukraine's Mariupol searches for survivors amid rubble of theatre

    Rescue workers were searching for survivors in the rubble of a theatre in the beseiged city of Mariupol on Thursday, after Ukraine said a powerful Russian air strike had hit the building where hundreds of people had been sheltering from the war, reported news agency Reuters.

  • Mar 17, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    Reports of major progress in Ukraine talks ‘wrong,’ says Kremlin 

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed reports of substantial progress in peace talks with Ukraine, blaming Kyiv for slowing the negotiations.

    Also read

  • Mar 17, 2022 04:02 PM IST

    Raiffeisen bank mulling exit from Russia

    Raiffeisen Bank International AG said it is considering an exit from the Russian market in response to the country’s attack on Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions, reported news agency Bloomberg.

    The “unprecedented situation leads Raiffeisen to consider its position in Russia,” Chief Executive Officer Johann Strobl said in a statement on Thursday. “We are therefore assessing all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisenbank Russia, up to and including a carefully managed exit.”

  • Mar 17, 2022 03:19 PM IST

    Moscow says it made debt interest payment

    Russia's finance ministry said Thursday it had carried out interest payments on two foreign bonds, avoiding default for now after it was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    Zelenskyy says Russia creating a ‘new wall’

    Zelenskyy said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was erecting a “new wall” in Europe, a reference to the Berlin Wall that symbolized post-World War II division. Speaking to German lawmakers, Zelenskyy beseeched Chancellor Olaf Scholz to abandon the country’s traditional commercial interests with Russia and “tear down this wall”.

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:04 PM IST

    Over 3 million Ukrainian refugees trying to hide from war, says minister

    Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday that over 3 million refugees are trying to hide from war. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    China to safeguard trade interests, rights if sanctions on Russia have an impact

    The Chinese government has announced that it will take steps to safeguard normal trade interests and legitimate rights of its companies if they are impacted by United States' sanctions on Russia. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    Turkish-made drones bolster Ukraine's defences against Russia

    Turkish made-drone, which are cheap but lethal, have helped Ukraine to keep up a stiff defense against the Russian invasion, which has been going on for three weeks. 

    The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs and normally excel in low-tech conflicts. Turkey has sold them to more than a dozen countries.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    Russian invasion stalled on all fronts: UK

    The United Kingdom's (UK's) military intelligence has said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stalled on all fronts. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    Not routing flights through Russian airspace, says Cathay Pacific

    Cathay Pacific Airways has said that it is not routing flights through Russia's airspace after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

    "We regularly review our flight routings internally and also with information provided by external parties. We are currently not flying through Russian airspace," the airline said in a statement to news agency Reuters. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:14 PM IST

    US House set to revoke Russia’s trade status

    The US house is nearing a deal on legislation that would remove Russia’s “most-favored-nation” trade status. This comes after President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin “war criminal”. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    Ukrainian winter wheat crops in good state, country to have enough bread this year: Minister

    Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister Taras Dzoba said that the winter crops are in good condition and the country will have enough bread this year. 

    "As for the new crop - winter crops are indeed in good condition throughout the country. And, despite the difficulties in which field work has to be carried out, Ukraine will have bread," Dzoba said late Wednesday. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    In Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, governor alleges Russian forces stealing food, evicting civilians from home

    Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the governor of Sumy Oblast, alleged on Wednesday that Russian forces and stealing food and evicting civilians from their homes. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    Expect bigger wave of Ukrainian refugess, says Hungary

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that his government expects a bigger wave of refugees to arrive from Ukraine. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    Remains of downed missile hit apartment in Kyiv

    The remains of a downed Russian missile hit an apartment complex in Kyiv, killing one and injuring three, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday. Thirty people have been evacuated from the building till now, the emergency service added. 

     

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    Ukraine's military says it hit Kherson airport

    The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that it had hit the Kherson airport which was being seized by Russian forces. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:02 AM IST

    Fighting continues in Kyiv's suburbs

    As the war in Ukraine enters third week, Russian forces continue attacking Kyiv's suburbs, depriving thousands of heat and clean water.

  • Mar 17, 2022 09:32 AM IST

    Kyiv slams Russian appeal to support humanitarian draft

    Ukraine has hit out at Russia's appeal to UN members for supporting its humanitarian draft resolution. 

    Calling the appeal outrageous, Permanent representative of Ukraine in United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted, "Russian appeal to UN members to support most egregious hypocrisy - "humanitarian" draft resolution by a serial killer is outrageous. UN members may like to think twice before they dive into the blood of children & adults executed by the Russian military in Ukraine."

  • Mar 17, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    Ukraine facing health crisis due to Russian invasion 

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered the third week and the latter country, apart from being hit by deadly attacks daily, is also hit by a worsening health crisis.

  • Mar 17, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    Over 1,000 were sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre

    The Ukrainian government said that a threatre in Mariupol, which was bombed by Russian forces on Wednesday, was sheltering over 1,000 people. 

    "Today, the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this," the Mariupol local council said in a Telegram post.

  • Mar 17, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    United States welcomes ICJ order on Moscow

    The United States administration has welcomed International Court of Justice (ICJ) order on Russia asking the latter country to suspend its military operations in Ukraine. 

    "We welcome the Court's order and call on the Russian Federation to comply with the order, immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and to establish unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

  • Mar 17, 2022 07:14 AM IST

    WHO delays review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine due to Ukraine war

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed the review of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V as Moscow continues its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

  • Mar 17, 2022 07:03 AM IST

    Melitopol city mayor freed after abduction by Russian forces

    Ivan Fedorov- the mayor of Melitopol city, was released on Wednesday after he was reportedly abducted by Russian forces. According to reports, Fedorov was released as part of an exchange of young Russian conscripts captured by Ukraine.

  • Mar 17, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    3 Panamanian-flagged ships hit by Russian missiles in Black Sea since beginning of invasion

    Panama's Maritime Authority has said that three three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since the beginning of the Ukraine war on February 24. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    UNSC to hold meeting today to discuss Ukraine war

    The UN security council will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine at the request of six countries including the US and the UK. 

    The meeting comes two days after Moscow circulated a proposed security council resolution on Tuesday that would demand protection for civilians “in vulnerable situations” in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the war torn country. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 05:55 AM IST

    France warns Russia against use of chemical weapons

    French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that his government will consider Russia responsible for use of chemical or bacteriological weapons in war-torn Ukraine. 

    "If chemical or bacteriological attacks took place in Ukraine, we'd know who would be solely responsible for them. It would be Russia," Drian told French newspaper Le Parisien on Wednesday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Very disappointed with India's stance, says UK

  • Earlier this month, India had abstained at UNGA on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
British international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan in London.&nbsp;(Reuters File)
British international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan in London. (Reuters File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: Moscow dismisses reports of 'major progress' in talks with Kyiv

  • Peskov further said Ukraine seemed to be "in no rush", while Russian negotiators were ready to work around the clock.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.(via REUTERS)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Explained: Who is a war criminal, who gets to decide?

  • US President Joe Biden called Russia's Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” for the unfolding onslaught in Ukraine.
Russian items will be removed from the shop after the war in Ukraine. escalated, says the souvenir shop seller in Sofia. (AP Photo)(AP)
Russian items will be removed from the shop after the war in Ukraine. escalated, says the souvenir shop seller in Sofia. (AP Photo)(AP)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Recognise Putin as ‘war criminal’: Ukrainian defence minister to EU lawmakers

Russia-Ukraine war: Oleksiy Reznikov's appeal to the EU came a day after US President Joe Biden condemned his Russian counterpart as a ‘war criminal.’
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS Photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS Photo)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Zelenskyy urges Germany: Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe

  • Zelenskyy described a new wall "in the middle of Europe between freedom and unfreedom", which he said Germany had helped build, isolating Ukraine with its business ties to Russia and its previous support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Berlin
Close Story
world news

130 civilians rescued from Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia, says Ukraine media

Russia has laid siege to Mariupol over the past several days, encircling the city and launching wave after wave of attacks.
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByChandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
world news

Russia batters Ukraine as 'war criminal' Putin warns of 'scum and traitors'

The bombardment Wednesday of the theater, which had become a makeshift shelter as combat tore across the port city over the past three weeks and made thousands homeless, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
A view shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters.
A view shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Russian invasion of Ukraine stalled at all fronts: UK defence ministry

In a series of tweets, the British defence ministry said, "Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, and they continue to suffer heavy losses.
Debris lies scattered on the ground after the remains of a downed missile damaged a residential building in Kyiv on March 17, 2022.&nbsp;(via Reuters)
Debris lies scattered on the ground after the remains of a downed missile damaged a residential building in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (via Reuters)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 01:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Covid-19 surge: What WHO said, where are cases increasing, and why

Covid increasing: Worldwide over 460 million cases have been recorded so far and more than six million people have died. 
People walk past a poster showing precautions against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul on March 17, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit a new high of over 600,000. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)
People walk past a poster showing precautions against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul on March 17, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit a new high of over 600,000. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

This Asian country is 'beating Covid' despite 600,000 new cases in 24 hours

While anywhere else an infection surge of this size would signal an out-of-control outbreak soon to be followed by a spike in fatalities, in South Korea -- which is about the size of Indiana -- the picture is more complex.
A medical worker in a booth prepares to take a nasal swab sample from a man at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea on March 17, 2022.&nbsp;(AP Photo)
A medical worker in a booth prepares to take a nasal swab sample from a man at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Worried WHO sounds warning as Covid cases surge globally

After more than a month of decline, Covid cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A woman holds a sample tube before getting tested for Covid-19 at a mobile nucleic acid testing site on a street in Beijing, China on March 17, 2022.(Reuters)
A woman holds a sample tube before getting tested for Covid-19 at a mobile nucleic acid testing site on a street in Beijing, China on March 17, 2022.(Reuters)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India, push BRI in Nepal

  • The last troop disengagement in East Ladakh took place after the 12th round of military dialogue on July 31, 2021, with PLA dragging its feet in restoring April 2020 status quo ante along the 597 km LAC in the western sector.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Russia bombed movie theatre sheltering 'over a thousand' civilians: Ukraine

Mariupol theatre bombed: The city mayor indicated that many civilians had died in the attack on the Drama Theatre
This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows the Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council via AP)(AP)
This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows the Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council via AP)(AP)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByChandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
world news

Ukraine's military says it hit Kherson airport

Ukraine's military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the air base.
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 16, 2022 shows a Russian ground forces deployment near the runway at Kherson Airfield, Kherson, Ukraine.(Maxar Technologies / AFP)
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 16, 2022 shows a Russian ground forces deployment near the runway at Kherson Airfield, Kherson, Ukraine.(Maxar Technologies / AFP)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Day after Japan quake, 4 dead, 100 injured, no power for tens of thousands

The earthquake revived memories of the 2011 disaster in the same area, same month, and left Shinkansen bullet train service indefinitely suspended, with at least one major highway to the region closed for safety checks.
Debris from a destroyed building is seen following an earthquake in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
Debris from a destroyed building is seen following an earthquake in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Tokyo
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out