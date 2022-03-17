Ukraine war: WHO delays review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed the review of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V as Moscow continues its full-scale attack on Ukraine.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, WHO vaccines expert Dr Mariangela Simao said, "We were supposed to go do inspections in Russia on March 7, and these inspections were postponed for a later date."
Pointing out that inspections were affected due to the escalating situation in Ukraine, Dr Simao said the WHO was facing operational issues such as difficulties in booking flights and using credit cards.
Western countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft after the latter invaded Ukraine last month along with harsh financial and economic sanctions.
"This has been discussed with the Russian applicants and new dates will be set as soon as possible," the WHO's vaccine expert further said during the briefing on Wednesday.
The United Nations' health agency has been evaluating Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation since 2021. According to a study published in Lancet two years back, Sputnik V is safe and around 91% effective against Covid-19. The vaccine is also very effective at preventing people from becoming severely ill due to the infection.
It is the world's first combination vector vaccine.
The WHO's authorisation would allow Sputnik V to be purchased as part of the COVAX to distribute vaccines across the globe. The Russian vaccine has been given the green light in over 70 countries so far.
The vaccine's manufacturing plans have stalled given the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. On February 28, four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States announced sanctions on several Russian state-owned organisations including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), according to a report by pharmaceutical technology. The RDIF financially backs the vaccine and has invested in its mass production.
