Home / World News / Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war: Report
world news

Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war: Report

  • Ukraine-Russia war: The Kyiv Independent said the deal included a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv renounced its ambitions for a membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and accepted limits on its armed forces.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a market hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.(AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a market hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.(AP)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Ukraine and Russia reached a tentative peace plan to end the war that was in its third week, The Kyiv Independent reported.

It further said the deal included a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv renounced its ambitions for a membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and accepted limits on its armed forces.

Both sides have projected optimism during the fresh round of talks that began on Monday, even as Russian forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia war

In another development, the International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Russia to suspend its military operations in the east European nation, a large symb. In an interim judgment, the United Nations tribunal ruled that Ukraine “has a plausible right not to be subjected to military operations by the Russian Federation for the purpose of preventing and punishing an alleged genocide.”

Hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress via video and pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying, “We need you right now.”

With Moscow's ground advance on the Ukrainian capital stalled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being "seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out