Zelenskyy urges US Congress to do more, shares clip of war's toll on Ukraine
- Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers as he appeared on the video screen for his address, said, "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of war-torn Ukraine, on Wednesday appealed to the US Congress for further military assistance and more sanctions against Russia, including withdrawal of all American businesses.
Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers as he appeared on the video screen for his address, said, "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people."
Stating that the conflict was "a terror that Europe has not seen... for 80 years", the leader said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers, block imports as “peace is more important than income”.
“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, against our right to live freely in our own country, against our national dreams. Just like the same dreams you Americans have,” the comedian-turned-leader said.
While appealing for a no-fly zone over Ukraine's skies, Zelenskky also played a graphic video to the Congress that revealed the toll of Russia's war in Ukraine that was in its third week at the moment.
Citing Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, he urged the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the US Capitol.
While stating that Ukraine is grateful to the US for its overwhelming support, he said, "I call on you to do more.”
(With agency inputs)
