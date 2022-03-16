Russia-Ukraine war highlights: Biden announces $800 mn military aid, anti-aircraft system to Ukraine

It has been three weeks since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. On Tuesday, both countries held the fifth round of peace talks as Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise. A top Ukrainian negotiator described Tuesday's talks as very difficult and sticky and said there were fundamental contradictions between the two countries.

On the other hand, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the meetings will continue. "The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky added.

As Russian forces continue their bombardment across Ukrainian cities, NATO will begin planning for more troops on the eastern flank.

Two Fox News journalists- Veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski and 24-year-old Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were killed when their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv. Another journalist of the network, Benjamin Hall sustained injuries and remains hospitalised.

