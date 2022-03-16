Home / World News / 'Putin a war criminal for atrocities against Ukrainian people': US senate
'Putin a war criminal for atrocities against Ukrainian people': US senate

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the US Senate passed a resolution unanimously condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a ‘war criminal’.
Russian President Vladimir Putin(via AP)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 09:48 AM IST
The United States on Tuesday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and branding him a 'war criminal'. Introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of both parties, the resolution encouraged the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and other nations to target the Russian military in war crimes investigations during the conflict with Ukraine.

In a speech, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D) said, "All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people."

Meanwhile, in response to sanctions imposed by the US on Russian officials, Putin has put out a 'stop list' that has barred certain people from entering Russia. A total of 13 US officials are on the list, including US president Joe Biden, secretary of state Antony Blinken, defense secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and other top officials

However, Russia's foreign ministry has said that it is maintaining relations with Washington.

The US also continues to punish countries actively supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration has renewed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

(With inputs from agencies)

