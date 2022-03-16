'Need real security guarantees': Ukraine as Russia peace talks set to resume

Talks with Russia must lead to 'just... fair peace (with) real security guarantees', Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, ahead of renewed attempts to end a nearly three week-long 'special military op ' by Moscow that has, so far, failed to topple the Ukrainian government. Striking what seemed to be hope that there is an end in sight to a conflict that has thrown Europe into a turmoil not seen since World War II, Zelenskyy said the talks were now 'more realistic'.

Zelenskyy, however, said 'neutral' status - a key demand by Moscow - could not exclude reliable guarantees that protect Ukraine from future threats.

"We can and must defend our state, our life, our Ukrainian life. We can and must negotiate a just but fair peace for Ukraine, real security guarantees that will work," he said, "...patience is (still) needed."

Earlier today the Kremlin said talks were on for a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden - both of which are members of the EU but not NATO.

"This is an option that is being discussed now and that can be considered as a compromise," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, indicating Ukraine may be allowed to retain a smaller and non-aligned military force.

The desire to join NATO is at the root of Russia's aggression.

Moscow believes it could become a threat on its western borders if Ukraine were to be part of the West-led 30-nation military bloc.

Talks received a boost this week after Zelenskyy said he realised Ukraine could not realistically hope to join NATO - despite it being a key goal.

"I have cooled down regarding this question… after we understood... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelenskyy told a US news channel last week.

"The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia."

Zelenskyy also underlined concern for people living in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - which Russia declared independent as an excuse to invade.

NATO, which had demurred from fast-tracking Ukraine's application, said it will ask member nations to find more ways to help Ukraine.

A breakthrough in peace talks is some way off, however, given Russian forces continue to bombard Ukraine cities, including Kyiv, with Reuters today reporting buildings in residential areas were damaged after strikes.

The port city of Mariupol also continues to be battered by Russia, with hundreds of thousands - many without running water or electricity - still trapped.

Putin has said he has no intention of calling his troops home till Ukraine stands down. Zelenskyy has said a full withdrawal is essential for any deal.

Putin this week was branded a 'war criminal' in a rare moment of unity among members of the United States senate. A unanimous resolution said he would be held accountable for 'atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people'.

Russia's military op against Ukraine began February 24 but has stalled in attempts to capture Kyiv and key cities, including Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Analysts have said Ukraine's performance versus a superior force has been fuelled by a mix of preparation, solidarity and Russian mistakes.

With input from AP, Reuters

