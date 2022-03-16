Ukraine war: Russia says sanctions, Ukraine's neutral status under Kyiv-Moscow discussion
- Ukraine-Russia war: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine’s neutral state status could be comparable to Sweden and Austria. "This is an option that is being discussed now and that can be considered as a compromise," he said.
The Kremlin on Wednesday said the issue of sanctions on Russia by Western nations over its invasion of Ukraine was discussed during the last round of talks with representatives of its east-European nation.
Also, discussions were held regarding creating a “neutral status” of Ukraine with security guarantees, said Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, while adding that a “business-like spirit” had emerged at the negotiation table.
Live updates on Ukraine-Russia war
“There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed,” he added While he did not elaborate on the same, Lavrov said the talks gave hope “hope that we can agree on this issue”.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine’s neutral state status could be comparable to Sweden and Austria. "This is an option that is being discussed now and that can be considered as a compromise," he said.
The latest round of talks with Ukraine, which started on Monday, were set to continue on Wednesday. Russia's chief negotiator said the two sides were discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.
“A whole range of issues tied with the size of Ukraine's army is being discussed,” Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, according to Russian news agencies.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. It was not yet clear how such an option would work if the future Ukrainian military remained hostile to Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday the country had realized that it would not be able to join NATO, a sore point for Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
-
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
-
Suspected N. Korea missile fails soon after launch, says S. Korea military
A source at Japan's Ministry of Defence called the projectile a potential ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
-
Protests hit Sri Lanka's capital amid severe economic crisis
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
-
US warns China of ‘consequences’ if it supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
State department spokesperson Ned Price was far more direct, and said that the NSA had “raised directly and very clearly” US’s concerns about China’s support to Russia in the wake of the invasion, and the implications of any such support, not just for China’s relationship with the US, “but for its relationships around the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics