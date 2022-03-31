Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor over crisis

The Ukrainian military is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the eastern region of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as the war in his country entered the fifth week. In a video address, Zelensky mentioned that Russian troop movements were away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather "the consequence of our defenders' work."
On Wednesday, Moscow announced that it will significantly scale back military operations in the above two cities. And a day later, Ukrainian officials reported shelling outside Kyiv and fighting around Chernihiv.
The prospects of the war to end between the two countries seem nearly impossible despite multiple rounds of peace talks. A day back, President Zelensky said that talks with Russia were going on but there were no concrete results.
Meanwhile, a local ceasefire in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol has been announced to evacuate civilians. Mariupol has been the worst-hit since the beginning of war and at least 5,000 civilians have lost their lives in Russian attacks.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Local ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol today
Russia has announced a local ceasefire in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol on Thursday to evacuate civilians.
Mar 31, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor Olaf Scholz over Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German chancellor Olaf Scholz over the ongoing war in Ukraine and gas payment issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been given true information about the ground reality of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the Kremlin does not have officials who can speak the truth to power, the White House believes.
According to an estimate, the combined opposition has the backing of 177 lawmakers, while Khan's ruling PTI has 164 MNAs in its camp. Pakistan's National Assembly has 342 seats, with the majority mark, therefore, being 172.
As a visual record of the battle and to commemorate his victory, Tipu Sultan had commissioned a painting of the Battle of Pollilur as part of a large mural for the newly-built Daria Daulat Bagh in Seringapatam in 1784.
According to inputs received from diplomats in Islamabad, Army chief General Bajwa with his ISI deputy advised PM Khan against addressing the nation as it would vitiate the atmosphere in the country and could cause law and order problems.
Imran Khan faces ouster after his government was reduced to minority with critical ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement joining the opposition ranks. The opposition has now 177 members in the National Assembly, enough to unseat the PTI government.