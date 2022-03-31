Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor over crisis

The Ukrainian military is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the eastern region of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as the war in his country entered the fifth week. In a video address, Zelensky mentioned that Russian troop movements were away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather "the consequence of our defenders' work."

On Wednesday, Moscow announced that it will significantly scale back military operations in the above two cities. And a day later, Ukrainian officials reported shelling outside Kyiv and fighting around Chernihiv.

The prospects of the war to end between the two countries seem nearly impossible despite multiple rounds of peace talks. A day back, President Zelensky said that talks with Russia were going on but there were no concrete results.

Meanwhile, a local ceasefire in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol has been announced to evacuate civilians. Mariupol has been the worst-hit since the beginning of war and at least 5,000 civilians have lost their lives in Russian attacks.

