Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor over crisis
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor over crisis

Russian Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week and Russia is bombarding cities where it pledged to scale back military operations. 
A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia's attack continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region.&nbsp;
A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia's attack continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region. (Reuters Photo)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

The Ukrainian military is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the eastern region of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as the war in his country entered the fifth week. In a video address, Zelensky mentioned that Russian troop movements were away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather "the consequence of our defenders' work."

On Wednesday, Moscow announced that it will significantly scale back military operations in the above two cities. And a day later, Ukrainian officials reported shelling outside Kyiv and fighting around Chernihiv.

The prospects of the war to end between the two countries seem nearly impossible despite multiple rounds of peace talks. A day back, President Zelensky said that talks with Russia were going on but there were no concrete results. 

Meanwhile, a local ceasefire in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol has been announced to evacuate civilians. Mariupol has been the worst-hit since the beginning of war and at least 5,000 civilians have lost their lives in Russian attacks. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    Local ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol today

    Russia has announced a local ceasefire in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol on Thursday to evacuate civilians.

  • Mar 31, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor Olaf Scholz over Ukraine war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German chancellor Olaf Scholz over the ongoing war in Ukraine and gas payment issues. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Vladimir Putin speaks to German chancellor over crisis

Russian Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week and Russia is bombarding cities where it pledged to scale back military operations. 
A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia's attack continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region.&nbsp;(Reuters Photo)
A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia's attack continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region. (Reuters Photo)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
world news

Russian announces ceasefire in Mariupol today as toll in port city climbs to 5k

On Wednesday, Russia's defence ministry said that the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, via the Russian-controlled port of Berdyansk will open from 10 am on Thursday.
Local residents walk near an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on March 30, 2022.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Local residents walk near an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on March 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: Biden announces $500 million aid, Russia bombards Kyiv’s outskirts

Russia, which began invasion of its smaller neighbour on February 24, has, thus far, failed to capture any major city.
Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by &nbsp;shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine (Reuters)
Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by  shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine (Reuters)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Washington/kyiv
Close Story
world news

Shehbaz Sharif: The man tipped to become the next Pakistan PM

His elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is self-exiled in London after being convicted in a graft case he calls politically motivated.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo)
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Putin's officials too afraid to tell him truth of the war against Ukraine: US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been given true information about the ground reality of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the Kremlin does not have officials who can speak the truth to power, the White House believes. 
US believes Putin has always been given less truthful information.&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
US believes Putin has always been given less truthful information. (via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Imran loses majority, set to be bowled out

According to an estimate, the combined opposition has the backing of 177 lawmakers, while Khan's ruling PTI has 164 MNAs in its camp. Pakistan's National Assembly has 342 seats, with the majority mark, therefore, being 172.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Reuters/File Photo)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
world news

Painting of historic Tipu Sultan victory over British sold for 6.27 crore

As a visual record of the battle and to commemorate his victory, Tipu Sultan had commissioned a painting of the Battle of Pollilur as part of a large mural for the newly-built Daria Daulat Bagh in Seringapatam in 1784.
This 32-foot / 9-metre Pollilur battlescene - depicting Tipu Sultan's victory - was sold for £630,000.(Image tweeted by @Sothebys)
This 32-foot / 9-metre Pollilur battlescene - depicting Tipu Sultan's victory - was sold for £630,000.(Image tweeted by @Sothebys)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , London
Close Story
world news

Imran Khan's life in danger, plot to 'assassinate' him: PTI leader

PTI leader Faisal Vawda in an interview to a Pakistani news channel claimed that Imran Khan had been advised to use a bulletproof glass while addressing public gatherings. 
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Social network for the sad: Russians plan to launch melancholy version of Insta

  • According to its creators, the app was developed to express sadness at the loss of popular services such as Instagram, which is owned by US-based Facebook.
Image courtesy: https://grustnogram.ru/
Image courtesy: https://grustnogram.ru/
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Imran Khan was advised by Pak Army not to address the nation

According to inputs received from diplomats in Islamabad, Army chief General Bajwa with his ISI deputy advised PM Khan against addressing the nation as it would vitiate the atmosphere in the country and could cause law and order problems. 
Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's message to Imran Khan: Don't go public
Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's message to Imran Khan: Don't go public
Published on Mar 30, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
world news

UN rights chief warns of 'war crimes' in Ukraine conflict

UN rights chief calls Russia's attacks in populated areas of Ukraine of ‘immense concern’.
Local walks past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev(REUTERS)
Local walks past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Who is Shehbaz Sharif — the man who could replace Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

On March 28, Shehbaz tabled the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan.
Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.(AP)
Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.(AP)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 08:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Biden administration launches one-stop covid website for US citizens

US President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.
US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Pak PM Imran Khan defers his address to nation, opposition declares unity

Imran Khan faces ouster after his government was reduced to minority with critical ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement joining the opposition ranks. The opposition has now 177 members in the National Assembly, enough to unseat the PTI government. 
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Iran again bans women from football stadium

  • The World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday night, won 2-0 by Iran, was played at the Imam Reza stadium in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
File image- Iranian football supporters wave their national flags.(Getty Images)
File image- Iranian football supporters wave their national flags.(Getty Images)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:37 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out