Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia says it now controls Ukraine's Soledar, its first victory in months

Russia says it now controls Ukraine's Soledar, its first victory in months

world news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: This marks Moscow's first big battlefield gain after half a year of humiliating retreats.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russia's defence ministry said that its forces had taken control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported quoting state media. The capture of the town comes after it had been Moscow's focus of heavy fighting and bombardment, the ministry said.

"The capture of Soledar was made possible by the constant bombardment of the enemy by assault and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of a grouping of Russian forces," Moscow's defence ministry said.

Read more: Why are you fooling around: Watch Vladimir Putin scold his deputy over deals

This would now allow its troops to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby town of Bakhmut, Moscow further said. Ukraine earlier said that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting. Soledar became one of the bloodiest battlefields of the entire war. Russian mercenary group Wagner's head said that his forces had achieved the complete "liberation" of Soledar.

This marks Moscow's first big battlefield gain after half a year of humiliating retreats but US officials said that Russia's victory in Soledar would mean little for the overall trajectory of the war.

"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said adding, "and it certainly isn't going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP