Vladimir Putin's elite army using Pornhub to recruit soldiers for war: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's mercenary army Wagner Group is using Pornhub to recruit soldiers, New York Post reported. The report cited a video clip of an advertisement running on Pornhub which was also shared widely on social media.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Was it snooping? Ukraine shoots down China-made bomb drone: Report

In the clip, a woman can be heard saying, "We are the f**king coolest private army in the world. We are recruiting fighters from all regions of Russia. Don’t w**ck off, go work for PMC Wagner." After this a phone number appears on the screen which was reported to be associated with the Wagner Group.

Wagner Group was founded by Vladimir Putin's close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin who recently accused the Russian president of cutting him off completely, saying that he was left alone in making decisions regarding the Ukraine war. Wagner Group suffered heavy losses in Ukraine's Bakhmut.

Watch: Did Vladimir Putin commit war crimes in Ukraine? Joe Biden's response

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner]," Yevgeny Prigozhin had said.

"I'm making a political coming out. Looking at everything around me, I've got political ambitions. I decided to run for president in 2024. For President of Ukraine," he said, adding, "If I win the presidential elections of Ukraine, then everything will be fine, guys, the shells will not be needed."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON