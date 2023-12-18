Pentagon's December 30 deadline: Ukraine military aid funds will run out

The Pentagon said that it will run out of money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine by December 30 unless US Congress approves new funding. This marks the first deadline shared by the Pentagon for the first time giving a precise date for when it will have exhausted its cash. The US defense department is spending its last $1.07 billion to buy new weapons and equipment that will replace and send to Ukraine, Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord said, as reported by Bloomberg. Russia-Ukraine War: A Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzer of Ukraine’s 45th separate artillery brigade fires at Russian positions in the Donetsk region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

“Once these funds are obligated, the department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine,” Michael McCord wrote in the letter to US leaders.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The letter comes amid pressure on US Congress to break a deadlock over the more than $60 billion that Joe Biden has requested to help Ukraine repel Russian forces. Republicans have said that the package must include steps to tighten security at the US border with Mexico or they won’t approve it while the Joe Biden administration have been sought to negotiate a compromise package of supplemental spending with senators.

“In order to protect US military readiness, absent congressional action to approve the supplemental, the department anticipates only one addition drawdown package will be possible,” Michael McCord said.

Earlier this month, the Joe Biden administration announced it was sending Ukraine a $200 million package from US supplies which will include artillery rounds, small-arms ammunition and other weaponry. Once that goes through, the Pentagon will be able to send one more package of aid to Ukraine, Michael McCord said as per the letter.