Record number of Russians changed passport gender markers in 2022: What it means

The number of Russians receiving new passports with updated gender markers surged last year, according to a report by the independent media outlet Mediazona. The outlet, which cited data published by Russia's interior ministry, said last year "sex change" was listed as the reason for 936 of the new passports, compared to 554 passports in 2021 and 428 in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Russia holding at least 6000 Ukrainian kids for ‘political re-education’: Report

The data also showed that the noticeable increase began in March, immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Human rights advocates who spoke to Mediazona said that the spike is likely a result of the war in Ukraine and Russia’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights as transgender people seek to avoid mobilization and fear that authorities could ban transitioning altogether in the future,” the report said.

“In December 2022, one hundred and nineteen Russians received passports with updated gender markers, more than in any previous month on record,” it added.

The reports come months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilisation in attempt to bolster Moscow's forces that were facing major losses in the battlefield. In September, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow would draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign. However, reports began to emerge that Russia was rounding up homeless people and sending them to the frontlines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail