Russia only attacks military targets: Kremlin on Ukraine restaurant strike

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia attacks only military targets, not civilian ones, when asked about a missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk on the previous evening that killed at least 10 people.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov(via REUTERS)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters.