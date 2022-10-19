Russian strikes destroy 30% of Ukraine power plants in 8 days: What this means

More than 1,100 towns and villages have no electricity after 10 days of Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. The massive strikes which Russia carried out using “missiles, kamikaze drones, and artillery in 16 Ukrainian regions and in the city of Kyiv" have killed more than 70 people and injured 240, spokesperson for Ukraine's emergency services, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said.

"For now, 1,162 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions remain cut off from electricity," Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia destroyed about 30 per cent of the country’s power stations in a week which resulted in more than 1,100 towns and villages across Ukraine being left in the dark.

The Russian strikes impacted 380 buildings including critical infrastructure facilities like energy facilities and civilian facilities — private houses, and high-rise residential buildings.

Around 140 residential buildings have been hit since October 7.

Ukraine presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Russia "systematically tries to destroy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine by attacking cities and civilians."

With this, Russia has destroyed about 30% of Ukraine’s power stations in a week as Kyiv warned of critical risks to its energy grid if strikes continue.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office said, "The situation is critical now across the country ... the whole country needs to prepare for electricity, water, and heating outages.

