Home / World News / Russian commander says situation ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine: Key updates

Russian commander says situation ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine: Key updates

world news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Surovikin blamed Ukraine of "deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare admission of pressures his forces face from Ukrainian offensives, a report said. "The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general who now commands Russia's invasion forces said, Reuters reported.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infra in Ukraine, again

As Russia aims to retake southern and eastern areas of Ukraine which Moscow claimed as annexed just a few weeks ago, Sergei Surovikin blamed Ukraine of "deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."

Here are the key updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

1. Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks.

2. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed council governing Zaporizhzhia said Ukraine's forces had intensified their overnight shelling of Russian-held Enerhodar, Reuters reported.

3. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said he expected to return "soon" to Ukraine.

Read more: 'No space left for talks with Putin': Zelensky as Russia keeps bombing Ukraine

4. Sergei Surovikin said Russian forces were under continuous attack in Kupiansk and Lyman in eastern Ukraine and the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih in Kherson province.

5. Last week, Russia unleashed the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion in February following an explosion that damaged Russia's bridge to Crimea.

6. Russia has destroyed almost a third of Ukraine's power stations in the past week, Ukraine's resident Zelensky said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 3 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out