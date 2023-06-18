Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine recaptures a village in southern Zaporizhzhia: Russian-installed official

Ukraine recaptures a village in southern Zaporizhzhia: Russian-installed official

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Ukraine said last week it had regained control of about 100 square km (38 square miles) of territory in just over a week.

A Russian-installed official acknowledged on Sunday that Ukraine had recaptured a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, its first gain on that front since it launched its counter-offensive earlier this month.

Ukrainian forces had taken the settlement of Piatykhatky(AP)

The official, Vladimir Rogov, said Ukrainian forces had taken the settlement of Piatykhatky and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

"The enemy's 'wave-like' offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses," Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Heavy fighting continues in the area, he added. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, and Reuters could not independently confirm the situation on the battlefield.

Russia says it is inflicting heavy losses on Kyiv's forces and President Vladimir Putin said last week that Ukraine had "no chance" of success in the counter-offensive.

Ukraine said last week it had regained control of about 100 square km (38 square miles) of territory in just over a week, recapturing a string of villages in Donetsk region to the east.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis ukraine war russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP