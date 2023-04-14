Russia's ‘exaggerated’ claim on Ukraine forces cut off in Bakhmut: Top updates

Russia continued its unrelenting attacks on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and also shelled Kherson, officials in Kyiv said, as per news agency Reuters. For Russia, Bakhmut remains a pivotal capture in its advance in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said that heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern town. "Most of the enemy's offensive efforts are occurring in the Bakhmut sector," she informed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured personnel carrier on a road near the town of Bakhmut.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes,” she added. Here are top points on Russia's attacks in Bakhmut:

Wagner mercenary group head said earlier this week that his forces held 80% of Bakhmut while Ukraine said that the claim was misinformed. Ukrainian officials said that two people had died in Russian shelling of the Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to press allies for more weapons as Kyiv hopes to launch a major counter-offensive later this year. "We are readying our boys. We look forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing victory closer as much as possible," he said. Ukrainian officials also repeated the demand for membership in NATO with the country's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov saying, “There is no alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO.” All Ukrainian cities and Crimea must be part of Ukraine again as a real peace deal with Russia will come by restoring the country's borders, Ukraine foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said. "There is no difference between...any Ukrainian city, they all must and will be Ukraine again," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail