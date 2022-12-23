Russian woman on 'wanted' list for asking husband to rape Ukrainians: Report

Wife of a Russian solider, who was earlier caught in an audio widely shared on social media, telling her husband to rape Ukrainian women during Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, has been added to the ‘global wanted’ list, it was reported.

The woman, who has been identified as Olga Bykovskaya by Ukrainian investigation agencies, was added to the state, inter-state and international wanted lists after the authorities started an investigation following a video in which she was instructing her husband to rape women in Russia-occupied-Ukraine.

According to a report by news website Leading Britain’s Conversation, the woman’s conversation to her husband, identified as 27-year-old Roman Bykovsky, was intercepted. The woman was heard saying: “So yeah, do it over there. Ukrainian women there. Rape them. Yeah. Don’t tell me anything, understand," it was reported.

To this, her husband replied, “So I should rape and not tell you anything," to which Olga Bykovskaya said, “Yes, so that I wouldn’t know anything." When the Russian solider said, “Can I really?", she responded: “Yeah, I allow you. Just use protection."

Reports said that investigative journalists at Radio Liberty worked with Ukrainian law enforcement and tracked the phone involved in the call.

