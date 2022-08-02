Ayman al-Zawahiri killed, Saif al-Adel likely to be al-Qaeda's next chief: 5 points about him
The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in a targeted US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, has once again left al-Qaeda without an 'emir'. The 71-year-old succeeded Osama bin Laden as the terrorist group's chief after the latter was killed in a US special forces operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.
Also Read | Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan
Now, with Zawahiri, too, eliminated, veteran al-Qaeda member Saif al-Adel is likely to be elevated as the group's next leader, reported Middle East institute.
Here's a brief profile of Saif al-Adel:
(1.) According to FBI's records, Adel was born on April 11, though his birthyear is either 1960 or 1963. Like Zawahiri, Adel, too, is an Egyptian citizen, and served in his country's army, rising to the rank of Colonel.
(2.) He was previously affiliated with the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ), founded by Zawahiri, and is believed to be an explosives expert.
Also Read | The death of Zawahiri may only have a short-term impact
(3.) Designated as a ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ by the FBI, Adel is accused by the agency of conspiring to kill American nationals, trying to destroy properties and buildings belonging to the US, and trying to destroy the National Defence Utilities of the United States.
(4.) The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading directly to arrest or conviction of the terrorist commander, who is wanted in connection with the August 1998 bombings targeting American embassies in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and Nairobi (Kenya).
(5.) In October 1993, aged 30 or 33, the former Egyptian army officer played a key role in the infamous ‘Black Hawk Down’ incident, which resulted in the death of at least 18 US servicemen in Mogadishu, Somalia.
-
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei
United States House of Representatives SpeakerNancy Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the US said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "saber rattling" over the visit.
-
China population to start declining by 2025: Health commission officials
China's population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. "The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the '14th Five-Year Plan' period," the National Health Commission said Monday, referring to the period between 2021 and 2025.
-
Zawahiri's killing by US a violation of Doha Agreement, says Taliban
In its first statement on the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Asian country's ruling Taliban regime described the development as a 'clear violation' of the Doha Agreement between the group and the United States of America. A 71-year-old Egyptian national, Zawahiri, succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda's head after the latter was killed by the US Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.
-
China piles up pressure over US House speaker’s Taiwan visit
Chinese fighter jets are said to have been deployed near self-ruled Taiwan to pile up pressure against the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island on Tuesday, a report from Taipei said. Reports from Taiwan and CNN said Pelosi's is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour - the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.
-
Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan
On the day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taipei, the eastern world woke up to the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul. Al-Zawahiri, who was staying in the house of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, was shredded to pieces by ninja missile fired from a US reaper drone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics