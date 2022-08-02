Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan
On the day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taipei, the eastern world woke up to the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul.
Al-Zawahiri, who was staying in the house of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, was shredded to pieces by ninja missile fired from a US reaper drone.
The strike took place at 7.18 am IST on Sunday but the outcome was announced only on Monday night. The timing of President Joe Biden's announcement coincidentally comes at a time when speaker Pelosi defying all Chinese threats is scheduled to land in Taipei today. That speaker Pelosi is landing in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory is a rebuff to crude threats from the Chinese. Given her style, Pelosi will definitely support Taiwan.
The missile attack on Ayman Al Zawahiri is a demonstrator of US armed drone technology and spatial intelligence, which is miles ahead of any country in the world including China. While India knew about this attack on Zawahiri's house Sherpur upmarket locality in Kabul, the outcome of the attack was not shared. For the record, Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani who head an eponymous terrorist network, had told New Delhi that Zawahiri was hiding in Iran and not in Kabul under his own protection.
Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021, the al Qaeda network has grown in Afghanistan. The US missile strike shows that US not only has the ability to gather intelligence but also conduct pin-pointed precision strikes.
While China has threatened US not to interfere with Taiwan, the Zawahiri strike and the use of precision capability will sober the top honchos of Chinese Communist Party.
-
China population to start declining by 2025: Health commission officials
China's population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. "The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the '14th Five-Year Plan' period," the National Health Commission said Monday, referring to the period between 2021 and 2025.
-
Zawahiri's killing by US a violation of Doha Agreement, says Taliban
In its first statement on the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Asian country's ruling Taliban regime described the development as a 'clear violation' of the Doha Agreement between the group and the United States of America. A 71-year-old Egyptian national, Zawahiri, succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda's head after the latter was killed by the US Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.
-
China piles up pressure over US House speaker’s Taiwan visit
Chinese fighter jets are said to have been deployed near self-ruled Taiwan to pile up pressure against the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island on Tuesday, a report from Taipei said. Reports from Taiwan and CNN said Pelosi's is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour - the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.
-
Zawahiri’s killing in Kabul underlines Taliban’s failure in countering terror
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul highlights the Taliban setup's complete failure in delivering on its counter-terrorism guarantees in the Doha Agreement of 2020. US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a “precision strike” in downtown Kabul on Saturday. Some reports also suggested that Zawahiri was based in areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
-
US: Many reported dead in Washington mass shooting
Multiple people were shot dead in Northeast Washington, not far from Capitol Hill on Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, there was a report of multiple victims but the police didn't reveal the numbers. It remains unknown if the two of the recent tweets are related to the initial shooting. In recent incidents,7 people were hospitalized on Sunday after a mass shooting erupted in Orlando, Florida.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics