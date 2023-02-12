Author Salman Rushdie's clap back to person who said his books are sh*t

As author Salman Rushdie released his new book "Victory City," which is based on a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city, his interaction with a user on Twitter caught the attention of many. The novel is translated from a historical epic that was originally written in Sanskrit and was written by Salman Rushdie before the US knife attack that almost killed the author.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Ukraine war: Are pregnant Russian women going to this country for citizenship?

As Salman Rushdie announced the release of his book in India on Twitter, a user wrote, "Your books are sh*t." To this Salman Rushdie responded, “Shut? Shot? I don't understand."

Following this other users commented on the tweet appreciating Salman Rushdie's sense of humour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I'm sure it's autocorrect and he meant to type excellent x" one user wrote while another remarked, "Shat. His car broke down on a desert road, and your books were all he's had to eat to keep him alive. You saved his life!"

"That must be bot-speak for “vital works of contemporary literature,” a user joked while another responded saying, "I think this dude was looking in a mirror when tweeting this !"

During a recent interview, Salman Rushdie said that he he finds it "very difficult" to write after being stabbed last year.

"There is such a thing as PTSD, you know. I've found it very, very difficult to write. I sit down to write, and nothing happens. I write, but it's a combination of blankness and junk, stuff that I write and that I delete the next day. I'm not out of that forest yet, really," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail