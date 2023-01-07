Video of South Sudan's president wetting himself goes viral. Then this happened

Six journalists were detained in South Sudan over a viral video of the country's president Salva Kirr wetting himself. The journalists were detained under the suspicion of release of the unauthorised footage, according to a press freedom watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The video, which was widely shared on social media, was filmed during a public event. In the video the South Sudanese president Salva Kiir can be seen standing for the national anthem, with a spreading stain on his pants, Guardian reported.

When the cameras which were showing the opening event focused on the president's pants, doubts were raised that he had wet them. Following the video, people raised questions on Salva Kiir's ability to rule the country. Since his election to the post, no polls have been held in South Sudan.

The journalists who have been detained include: Jobal Tombe the control room director, camera operator and technician Victor Lado, camera operators Joseph Oliver and Jacob Benjamin, camera operator and technician Mustafa Osman, and control room technician Cherbek Ruben, reports have said.

CPJ representative Muthoki Mumo said that the arrests are reflective of the arbitrary nature in which journalists are controlled by the government officials find coverage unfavourable.

“Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest,” he said.

