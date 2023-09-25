San Diego shuts popular beaches to protect sea lions

San Diego has taken a major step for the protection of sea lions on its beaches. The city's council has shut down access to Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach. The beaches are preferred by sea lions which choose the nearby rocks to breed and nurse. Representational Picture(Getty Images via AFP)

In an interaction with FOX 5 San Diego, the city council member representing La Jolla, Joe LaCava informed about the decision.

“People will be prevented from actually going on to the rocks at Point La Jolla and for Boomer’s Beach if your purpose is to actually get into the water for swimming, for paddleboarding … you’re still going to be allowed to get into the water,” said Joe LaCava.

Meanwhile, the move has irked tourists who wanted to enjoy on the beaches. However, sea lion activists are happy with the decision.

“While tourists may want to take their children for a [close-up] view and a selfie with the wild 800-pound sea lions, the Marine Mammal Protection Act recommends viewing from 50 feet. Any disturbance of a sea lion defined as changing their behavior including looking at you or moving away or growling is subject to a fine,” a spokesperson with the Sierra Club Seal Society wrote to FOX 5.

Notably, the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act is in place to safeguard and protect these animals. Despite the law in place, Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach which is a hotspot for sea lions, had become a selfie point with increasing human interference and inappropriate interactions with the creatures by tourists.

In July, a video was shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet, in which two sea lions seemingly charged at people on the shore at rocky La Jolla Cove.

"Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room. They have bitten people, and they are protected animals," a lifeguard can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video.