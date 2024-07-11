Saudi Airlines flight catches fire, emits smoke at Peshawar airport

A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire on Thursday upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport in Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade acted quickly, putting out the smoke and ensuring everyone's safety. (Reuters)

All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were quickly evacuated to safety, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said as per Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers saw smoke and sparks coming from the aircraft's left landing gear as it landed and alerted the pilots. They also informed the airport's fire and rescue services.

CAA fire vehicles quickly arrived and extinguished the flames on the landing gear, the statement said.

Saifullah said, “The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident. All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide.”

Issuing a statement on the issue, the airlines said that the aircraft was stopped, authorities were informed, and all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs, along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety,” the official statement read.

Despite the tense landing, there were no injuries. The Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade acted quickly, putting out the smoke and ensuring everyone's safety.

Saudia Airlines assured the public of their safety commitment and mentioned that thorough checks and repairs are ongoing to bring the aircraft back into service soon.

Peshawar airport officials said, as per PTI, that the airport is operational and all flights will continue as scheduled.