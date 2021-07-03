Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia bars entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia over Covid-19
world news

Saudi Arabia bars entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia over Covid-19

According to media reports, due to the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, Saudi Arabia has suspended the entry of citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST
A Qatar Airways plane at the King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh Saudi Arabia (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported.

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

The new restrictions will enter into force on late Sunday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel restriction
TRENDING NEWS

Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP