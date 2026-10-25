Saudi forces say 10 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis intercepted

The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.

File photo of vehicles moving along a main street in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (Photo for representation) (AFP)

"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," the coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in a post on X, news agency AFP reported.

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Explosions were also reportedly heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, as the kingdom was due to reopen Riyadh international airport despite repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Earlier in the day, Saudi civil defence authorities issued emergency alerts for Riyadh, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Minutes later, the authorities announced that the danger had passed.

Deep Dive How many Houthi ballistic missiles did Saudi forces say they intercepted? The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed 10 ballistic missiles launched toward the kingdom’s southern region on Sunday. Why have the Houthis stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia? The Houthis claimed fresh attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports after their broadcaster accused Saudi Arabia of strikes in Yemen that killed more than a dozen people. Riyadh did not claim those alleged strikes. Can missile debris fall in Saudi areas after an interception? Yes. Saudi civil defence said it responded to falling shrapnel in the Mecca and Medina regions after intercepting two Houthi missiles; some debris fell outside Mecca.