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Saudi Arabia lifts 5-year ban on Lebanese imports, marking a thaw in Gulf-Lebanon ties

The kingdom slapped a ban on Lebanese fruits and vegetables in 2021, saying they were being used to smuggle drugs.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 03:07 am IST
AP |
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Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday the end of a ban it imposed on Lebanese imports five years ago, marking a major step in attempts to rebuild relations between Lebanon and Gulf countries.

In this photo released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanies Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, upon his arrival to the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(Lebanese Presidency Press Office)

The kingdom slapped a ban on Lebanese fruits and vegetables in 2021, saying they were being used to smuggle drugs. In one notable case, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine drug Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

Months later, the wealthy Gulf country extended the ban to all Lebanese products after Lebanon's then- Information Minister George Kordahi publicly criticized Saudi Arabia's war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.

At the root of the diplomatic crisis was Saudi Arabia's regional rivalry with Iran and its displeasure with the influence of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The ban came at a time when Lebanon's economy was already reeling from a major financial crisis and the collapse of its currency.

 
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Home / World News / Saudi Arabia lifts 5-year ban on Lebanese imports, marking a thaw in Gulf-Lebanon ties
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