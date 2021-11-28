Saudi Arabia to ease Covid curbs for travellers from all countries
Published on Nov 28, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Reuters | , Cairo
Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.
