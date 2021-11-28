Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to ease Covid curbs for travellers from all countries
world news

Saudi Arabia to ease Covid curbs for travellers from all countries

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.
The order comes amid concerns over new strain of the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Reuters | , Cairo

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi arabia coronavirus omicron
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP