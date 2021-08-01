Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to reopen for tourists vaccinated with approved jabs from today
world news

Saudi Arabia to reopen for tourists vaccinated with approved jabs from today

The travellers will not be required to undertake the mandatory quarantine period if they show an official vaccination certificate upon arrival, along with the proof of PCR test with a negative result within 72 hours from the time of departure.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also announced a three-year travel ban on its citizens if they visit any Covid-19 red list countries including India.(Reuters)

Saudi Arabia will on Sunday reopen its borders for fully vaccinated foreign tourists after a 17-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Ministry of Tourism announced that the Kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists, and lift... the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1," the Saudi Press Agency reported, according to AFP.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated with Saudi-approved jabs--Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, will be allowed to enter the country "without the need for an institutional quarantine period", Saudi Arabia's tourism ministry said. Those wishing to obtain a tourist visa can apply through the Spirit of Saudi website--visitsaudi.com.

The travellers will not be required to undertake the mandatory quarantine period if they show an official vaccination certificate upon arrival, along with the proof of PCR test with a negative result within 72 hours from the time of departure.

"Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses via the new electronic portal dedicated to this, “muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home", in addition to registering their data via “Tawakkalna" application, which is mandatory to enter public places," the state media added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also announced a three-year travel ban on its citizens if they visit any Covid-19 red list countries including India. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and Vietnam are the other red-listed countries.

Saudi Arabia has registered more than 523,000 Covid-19 cases, with 8,213 deaths so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP