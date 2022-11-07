Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saudi fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed

Published on Nov 07, 2022

Saudi Fighter Jet Crash: The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

Saudi Fighter Jet Crash: A committee is investigating the accident.(Representational)
A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.

The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

A committee is investigating the accident, the statement added.

