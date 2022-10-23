Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman to skip summit on doctors’ advice

Algeria’s presidency said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman won’t attend a summit in the North African nation next month following advice from his doctors, according to the state-run Algeria Press Service.

“He expressed his regret for not attending the Arab Summit that will be held on Nov. 1 in Algiers, in compliance with the advice and recommendations of doctors to avoid travel,” the news agency said on its website. It cited a statement from the office of Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that said the two men spoke by telephone late Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency SPA confirmed the call but didn’t mention the travel decision.

The 37-year-old Saudi prince and de facto ruler traveled infrequently during the Covid-19 pandemic. He made a rare regional tour in June before hosting US President Joe Biden in the kingdom in July.

The kingdom kicks off its Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, a showcase for Prince Mohammed’s efforts to overhaul the economy and attract foreign investment. He has attended in previous years.