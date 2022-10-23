Home / World News / Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman to skip summit on doctors’ advice

Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman to skip summit on doctors’ advice

Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency SPA confirmed the call but didn’t mention the travel decision.

This handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Palace on October 16, 2022 shows Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman attending the annual Shura Council meeting in Jeddah. (Photo by Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===(AFP)
Algeria’s presidency said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman won’t attend a summit in the North African nation next month following advice from his doctors, according to the state-run Algeria Press Service.

“He expressed his regret for not attending the Arab Summit that will be held on Nov. 1 in Algiers, in compliance with the advice and recommendations of doctors to avoid travel,” the news agency said on its website. It cited a statement from the office of Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that said the two men spoke by telephone late Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency SPA confirmed the call but didn’t mention the travel decision.

The 37-year-old Saudi prince and de facto ruler traveled infrequently during the Covid-19 pandemic. He made a rare regional tour in June before hosting US President Joe Biden in the kingdom in July.

The kingdom kicks off its Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, a showcase for Prince Mohammed’s efforts to overhaul the economy and attract foreign investment. He has attended in previous years.

saudi arabia mohammed bin salman
